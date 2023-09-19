Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
MORGAN STANLEY
19.09.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (36/23)

As from September 19, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 


Short         ISIN    
MINI L OLJA AVA 481  GB00BNTTBP01
MINI L OLJA AVA 480  GB00BNTTBM79
MINI S ANODB AVA 1  GB00BQRHWK95
MINI S CHWY AVA 5   GB00BQRK7816
MINI S HTRO AVA 20  GB00BQRCKN34
MINI S LMND AVA 17  GB00BQRK5Y35
MINI S NIBE AVA 22  GB00BNTRSB91
MINI S OTLY AVA 16  GB00BNTR6X74
MINI S NASDQ AVA 145 GB00BQRK8558
MINI S PCELL AVA 11  GB00BQRCDY55
MINI S SPCE AVA 10  GB00BQRJVF34
                 

The last day of trading will be September 19, 2023.               
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer  
 Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
