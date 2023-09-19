Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (36/23)

As from September 19, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI L OLJA AVA 481 GB00BNTTBP01 MINI L OLJA AVA 480 GB00BNTTBM79 MINI S ANODB AVA 1 GB00BQRHWK95 MINI S CHWY AVA 5 GB00BQRK7816 MINI S HTRO AVA 20 GB00BQRCKN34 MINI S LMND AVA 17 GB00BQRK5Y35 MINI S NIBE AVA 22 GB00BNTRSB91 MINI S OTLY AVA 16 GB00BNTR6X74 MINI S NASDQ AVA 145 GB00BQRK8558 MINI S PCELL AVA 11 GB00BQRCDY55 MINI S SPCE AVA 10 GB00BQRJVF34 The last day of trading will be September 19, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.