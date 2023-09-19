accesso Technology Group: accesso® to Exhibit at IAAPA Expo 2023 Amid Milestone Year

On the Heels of VGS Acquisition, Industry Leading Tech Provider Unveils New Restaurant & Retail Platform

TWYFORD, England, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, will return next week to IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 as a Silver-Level Sponsor. IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 - the leisure & entertainment industry's premier European event - will be hosted in Vienna, Austria, at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center from Sept. 25-28.

At Booth A2825, accesso will showcase the latest addition to the company's suite of industry-leading and globally trusted technologies - the accesso FreedomSM Restaurant & Retail platform. Designed specifically for the cloud, the multi-tenanted and highly configurable accesso Freedom solution enables operators to unify restaurant and retail transactions on a single platform, providing unparalleled flexibility and the power to seamlessly scale, regardless of venue size.

"We have proudly attended IAAPA Europe for the past 17 years and are continually impressed by the innovation and industry excellence exhibited at the show," said George Hambleton, accesso Vice President of Sales. "This year, we're looking forward to connecting with attendees and mapping out new ways our cloud-native restaurant and retail platform can streamline operations and maximise selling potential for their venues."

2023 has served as yet another banner year for accesso, as the company announced the acquisition of VGS - a leading ticketing and visitor management system provider - in June. VGS' award-winning SnApp platform now operates as part of the accesso product set as accesso HorizonSM.

To meet with accesso and explore its cutting-edge accesso Freedom solution or the powerful accesso Horizon platform, stop by Booth A2825 or email sales@accesso.com to arrange a 1:1 appointment.

About accesso® Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide clients with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831055/accesso_Flat_RGB__003_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accesso-to-exhibit-at-iaapa-expo-2023-amid-milestone-year-301931097.html