Moonpig Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMT9K014
Issuer Name
MOONPIG GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Liontrust Asset Management Plc
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.661000
0.298000
10.959000
37621086
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.528000
1.290000
10.818000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMT9K014
36597983
10.661000
Sub Total 8.A
36597983
10.661000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
At any time
1023103
0.298000
Sub Total 8.B1
1023103
0.298000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Liontrust Asset Management Plc
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
10.661000
0.298000
10.959000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
18-Sep-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London