Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Moberg Pharma AB TO 2 (473/23)

At the request of Moberg Pharma AB, the equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 19, 2023. Moberg Pharma TO 2 Security name: Moberg Pharma TO 2 ---------------------------------- Short name: MOB TO 2 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020678944 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 304809 ---------------------------------- Terms: For one (1) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's ordinary share during the period from and including May 20, 2024, up to and including May 31, 2024, but not less than the quota value of the shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.0 per ordinary share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 05, 2024- June 19, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 17, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB