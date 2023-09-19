

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to 4-day highs of 165.00 against the yen and 0.8947 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 164.45 and 0.8984, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc advanced to 0.9570 and 1.1086 from early lows of 0.9596 and 1.1122, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 167.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the greenback, 0.94 against the euro and 1.09 against the pound.



