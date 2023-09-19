Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
WKN: A3EGXK | ISIN: SE0020353928 | Ticker-Symbol: MB8
München
19.09.23
08:13 Uhr
0,595 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
19.09.2023 | 11:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: equity rights for trading, Moberg Pharma AB TO 2 (473/23)

Correction refers to the trading date.
New equity rights for trading, Moberg Pharma AB TO 2 (473/23)

At the request of Moberg Pharma AB, the equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from September 20, 2023. 



Moberg Pharma TO 2



Security name: Moberg Pharma TO 2
----------------------------------
Short name:   MOB TO 2     
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020678944   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  304809      
----------------------------------

Terms: For one (1) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) 
     new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 
     percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's ordinary  
     share during the period from and including May 20, 2024, up to and   
     including May 31, 2024, but not less than the quota value of the    
     shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.0 per ordinary share.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 05, 2024- June 19, 2024                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 17, 2024                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
GlobeNewswire
