

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed slightly in August, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



In August, inflation came in at 5.2 percent, down from 5.3 percent in July. Initially, the rate was seen unchanged at 5.3 percent.



However, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was confirmed at 5.3 percent. The core rate eased from 5.5 percent in July.



Among components of the harmonized index of consumer prices, energy prices dropped for the fourth straight month. Prices decreased 3.3 percent, slower than July's 6.1 percent fall.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices climbed 9.7 percent after a 10.8 percent rise. Similarly, growth in non-energy industrial goods prices weakened to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent. Services cost was up 5.5 percent, which was weaker than July's 5.6 percent increase.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken