PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 11:54
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report

Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2023

Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 is available on the following link:

Artesian Finance II Plc- Annual Report and Financial Statements FYE 31 March 2023

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance II Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com



M23 AF II - FS - 31-03-2023 - Signed FS - EY
