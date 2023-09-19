New ADIPEC Global Youth Council to inspire next generation of energy leaders to accelerate the energy transition.

20 ADIPEC Global Youth Council members come from top universities and companies around the world

Members to engage in cross-generational dialogue with energy leaders and lend their voices to discussions on the biggest climate and energy issues

Council advances ADIPEC goal of inspiring young people to lead a responsible energy industry

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADIPEC, the world's largest energy conference and exhibition, has launched its first-ever Global Youth Council to amplify the diverse voices of young people from around the globe in the energy transition, as part of its commitment to inspiring the next generation to shape the energy system of the future and become future leaders of a responsible energy industry.

Made up of 20 extraordinary university students and young professionals all under the age of 30, the ADIPEC Global Youth Council will play an active role in influencing discussions at ADIPEC 2023 and aligns with the event's larger goal of ensuring the inclusion of young people in the energy sector and its ongoing sustainable transformation.

ADIPEC 2023 is taking place under the theme of 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.' to convene stakeholders from across the energy value chain and ecosystem to accelerate collective, responsible action and secure a sustainable energy future. In recognition of the central role of young people in the energy transition, as they will be the ones pioneering solutions that will help fast-track the energy transition and benefit from its impact, ADIPEC has integrated youth into its conference programme and included them in high-level conversations with energy leaders.

During ADIPEC 2023, the Global Youth Council members will have the opportunity to engage with senior energy leaders in a cross-generational dialogue on the energy transition, connect with energy transition leaders and policymakers, and even take the stage as moderators in the ADIPEC Future Leaders Programme. Select Global Youth Council members will also feature in a session of ADIPEC's Energy Talks, a series of hard-hitting interviews with global industry CEOs, government leaders and industry experts and the youth.

Members will also participate in an ADIPEC Leadership Roundtable, an invitation-only gathering, where ministers, C-level industry executives and policymakers explore new ideas and transformative thinking, shaping the energy sector. The Global Youth Council roundtable will be held on the topic of 'Energising the future: incorporating the vision of the next generation of energy sector talent in the transition blueprint', where Global Youth Council members and energy leaders will discuss the best way to engage young people in the energy transition.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023, said: "We recognise how critical creative and ambitious young talent are to propel the energy sector forward in the right direction, which is why we have developed the Global Youth Council as a platform to engage youth across our rich conference programme and give them an opportunity to be part of the critical discussions taking place at ADIPEC. The theme 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together. is not just about connecting companies, innovators and industries, but also engaging generations in the need to accelerate the energy transition.

"Through our Global Youth Council, the expanded Future Leaders Programme, and the enduring Young ADIPEC initiative, we are bridging the generational divide and equipping young people with the tools and knowledge they need to help shape an inclusive and sustainable energy future."

ADIPEC aims to be a platform that brings together the world's future energy leaders, equipping a new generation with the knowledge to pioneer the next phase of energy solutions, while empowering them to work together, break out of their silos and unify around a common cause.

The Global Youth Council members come from the UAE, USA, UK, Tanzania, and Nigeria, from universities including Columbia University, Oxford University, New York University, New York University-Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, University of Dar A Salaam, and Zayed University while a smaller number are young energy professionals.

Global Youth Council member Yiwei (Evy) Gao, who is a student at New York University, said: "I am so honoured to be part of the ADIPEC Global Youth Council and look forward to attending sessions and having discussions with international energy leaders at ADIPEC. Energy and sustainability are critical issues for our generation, and it is important to achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible. We as the youth can be a major accelerator and contributor in this process."

The launch of the ADIPEC Global Youth Council strengthens ADIPEC's commitment to empowering and engaging youth in the energy transition. It provides them with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to influence policymakers, bridge the generational divide and carry forward a clean energy legacy, capable of meeting net-zero commitments.

The ADIPEC Global Youth Council will work in tandem with ADIPEC's Future Leaders Programme, which was introduced last year to empower young energy leaders to drive clean energy transition by equipping them with relevant insights and skills. It also complements the 11-year-old Young ADIPEC programme, which connects with younger students to introduce them to the exciting potential of the energy industry.

ADIPEC 2023, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 2-5 October, is expected to attract over 160,000 attendees for its comprehensive conference and exhibition programme that will feature over 1,600 conference speakers across more than 350 sessions. More than 2,220 companies from across the energy ecosystem will be featured in ADIPEC's exhibition programme, showcasing their ideas, innovations and solutions that are shaping the future of energy.

About ADIPEC

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC will take place in Abu Dhabi on October 2-5, 2023, under the theme of 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.'

Built on a nearly 40-year legacy of innovation and evolution, ADIPEC brings together the ideas, ambition, technology and capital needed to decarbonise and create the energy system of the future, faster. It unites key stakeholders from across the energy value chain to accelerate urgent, collective and responsible action, produce credible, game-changing solutions, and foster the transformational progress needed to create an inclusive, future-proof energy system.

Across 350 unique sessions comprising strategic and technical conferences, ADIPEC 2023 will welcome more than 1,600 speakers - including government ministers, CEOs, policymakers, energy experts and innovators - to rally industries, sectors and individuals around a common cause, encouraging collaboration and the action required to advance the world's decarbonisation goals.?

As the UAE prepares to welcome global leaders to COP28 in November 2023, ADIPEC will help frame diverse conversations that complement the nation's goal of delivering a COP of collaborative action, while driving investment into the clean energies of the future.

For more information visit: www.adipec.com

