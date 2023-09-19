

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse is trading with mild losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.



The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,706.05 having lost 21 points or 0.13 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading ranged between a high of 15,742.55 and a low of 15,662.05. The index had closed at 15727.12 on Monday.



In the 40-scrip index, close to half are currently trading in the overnight positive territory.



Vonovia and Volkswagen have both gained 2.8 percent.



Deutsche Borse and Porsche Automobil Holding, both rallied more than 1 percent.



MTU Aero Engines is the biggest laggard, declining 2.5 percent. Deutsche Post and Sartorius also shed more than 2 percent.



Amidst the Dollar's weakness, resulting in the Dollar Index shedding 0.11 percent to 105.08, the EUR/USD pair decreased 0.05 percent to 1.0685. The pair ranged between 1.0697 and 1.0675.



Bond yields are moving mixed across regions and the ten-year German bond yields have dropped 0.44 percent to 2.705%, versus 2.7170% at the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken