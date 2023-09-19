TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.: Hit the Beat, Now You Can Take Your Music With You! TLD3 Launches StreamBeatz, A World Class Proprietary Portable Lossless Audio Player Developed in America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / TLD3 Entertainment Group is a US company developing state of the art digital entertainment, hardware and software solutions. StreamBeatz is TLD3's proprietary audio technology designed in the US and engineered by world class audio engineers.

The world of music is changing, music from audio streaming companies globally is now being changed to newer and higher quality Lossless Audio formats. The new audio formats enable playback beyond CD level quality,

StreamBeatz was designed so that you can now stream Lossless high-quality music anywhere you go and carry as many as 1,000 high-resolution songs internally wherever you are.

So dance to your own beat and be one of the first to try StreamBeatz innovative music players anywhere you are and anywhere you go.

StreamBeatz may be purchased directly at Streambeatzplayer.com

Contact Gerald Baugh, CEO

TLD3 Entertainment Group

276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704-885

New York, NY 10001

(646) 983.6155

Gerald.Baugh@tldecorp.com

SOURCE: TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.

