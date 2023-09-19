XRP Healthcare List on MEXC strategically positioning itself for imminent Crypto Bull Run.

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare (XRPH) The first Pharma and Healthcare Platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally has today been listed on MEXC, trading is now live on its platform.

MEXC: A Preferred Exchange for XRPL-Based Projects

As the cryptocurrency market gears up for a potential bull market resurgence, XRPH (XRP Healthcare) through a combination of partnerships, and listings on prominent exchanges, has strategically positioned itself to capitalize on this anticipated growth. The company which launched in the crypto winter of 2022, or more commonly called 'Bear Market' has strategically positioned itself for any favourable changes in the Crypto space.

Jesse Coghlan a writer for Cointelegraph recently wrote "With more than 130 million people estimated to have been introduced to cryptocurrencies since the end of 2021, millions of investors could soon be looking at their first crypto bull run with some suggesting it could come as early as 2024.

MEXC is a popular cryptocurrency exchange known for its diverse offerings and robust support for XRPL-based projects. MEXC has gained recognition as a favourite exchange for projects operating on the XRP Ledger, thanks to its user-friendly interface and a wide range of trading options.

XRPH-USDT Pairing on MEXC

To further bolster its presence on MEXC, XRPH has introduced a trading pair with USDT (Tether), a stablecoin that's widely used for trading and hedging strategies in the crypto market. This pairing not only enhances liquidity for XRPH but also provides traders with a convenient and stable trading option. It demonstrates XRPH's commitment to ensuring accessibility and ease of trading for its community.

XRP Healthcare: Innovation & Development

As one of the most prominent projects built on the XRP Ledger, this innovative initiative appeals to a wide range of traders, consumers and family offices, looking to be part of a high-growth project with substantial potential.

XRP Healthcare stands out for several reasons:

Five-Star Team: The project boasts a highly skilled and experienced team that has a proven track record in both the healthcare and blockchain industries. This expertise positions XRP Healthcare for success in developing solutions that bridge the gap between healthcare and blockchain technology.

Strong Vision: XRP Healthcare is guided by a robust vision to revolutionize the healthcare industry through blockchain technology. Their mission to enhance fast, secure payments and patient empowerment, resonates with consumers seeking innovative healthcare solutions.

Working Product: Unlike many projects in the crypto space, XRP Healthcare already has a working product that demonstrates a commitment to delivering tangible results and adds to the project's credibility.

Scarcity: The XRPH token's issuing address was blackholed two weeks after inception. This means that the total supply of 100 million will never increase. The circulating supply of XRPH is 34,945,000 - this will be the total amount of tokens to be placed on exchanges.

Ripple Labs

The XRP Ledger is a decentralized blockchain technology created by Ripple Labs to facilitate fast and low-cost cross-border payments. While it was initially developed to serve as the infrastructure for Ripple's payment network, it is open-source and designed to support various use cases beyond payments.

The XRP Ledger was originally built by three engineers in 2011: Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and David "JoelKatz" Schwartz - and run by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is described as a strong and open-source platform that encourages innovation and development for various projects such as XRP Healthcare, which recently launched its decentralized Wallet.

XRPH Mobile Decentralized Wallet

XRP Healthcare proudly announced the release of its groundbreaking decentralized XRPH mobile wallet some days ago. This innovative wallet is set to transform the way healthcare providers, patients and crypto consumers manage their financial transactions securely, efficiently, and transparently. XRPH will also provide a seamless, secure, and cost-effective solution for healthcare-related financial operations which will be fundamental and pivotal for its growing eco-system which will include its completed decentralized marketplace soon to be launched, as well as forthcoming private healthcare facilities, medical centres, pharmacies and hospitals in Africa.

XRP Healthcare in a groundbreaking move is encouraging other XRPL projects to utilize its license free open-source code to build their own decentralized wallets, which can only lead to more innovation on the Ledger.

The XRPH Wallet is available for download on: Apple Store & Google Play

XRP Healthcare Africa

XRP Healthcare's expansion into Africa through its subsidiary, XRP Healthcare Africa, and partnership with The Burnratty Investment Group marks a significant step towards addressing the continent's healthcare challenges. By acquiring and merging private healthcare facilities and integrating the XRPH token into the ecosystem, this venture promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Africa. The use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency will enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, ultimately improving the lives of millions of Africans and driving economic development across the continent.

Ripple Middle East

Navin Gupta, the Managing Director of South Asia and MENA at Ripple, has emphasized the significant potential for digital payments and cryptocurrencies in Africa. He has pointed out that Africa has historically had less than 10% of its payments conducted digitally, highlighting the need for increased digital financial infrastructure in the region.

Finance leaders in Africa are increasingly excited about the opportunities that cryptocurrencies offer for cross-border payments. These digital assets can potentially provide a more efficient and cost-effective means of conducting international transactions compared to traditional banking systems. Cryptocurrencies, like XRPH, have the potential to reduce transaction times and fees while increasing financial inclusion for individuals who may not have access to traditional banking or healthcare services:

Nasa-designed ventilator

Earlier in the year, XRP Healthcare made a groundbreaking partnership with NASA-designed ventilator manufacturer Spiritus Medical, to address the critical need for affordable ventilators in Africa, which will also be available at a greatly reduced cost by using the XRPH token, marking a significant milestone in the fight against respiratory diseases, particularly in resource-constrained regions like Uganda. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of ventilators, the partnership between XRP Healthcare and Spiritus Medical aims to provide low-cost ventilators to African nations, starting with Uganda. The vision is clear: to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all, regardless of their geographical location. This collaboration aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card

XRP Healthcare launched its own Prescription Savings Card several months ago which is gaining traction, especially since it now comes as part of the XRPH Decentralized Mobile wallet. The potential for users to save up to 80% on their medication costs each time they utilize the card which is in the App. This dramatic reduction in prescription expenses can be a game-changer for individuals and families who often grapple with the financial burden of healthcare. The card's versatility is another asset, as it can be used in over 68,000 pharmacies nationwide, including trusted names like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart.

What sets XRP Healthcare apart from other prescription savings programs is its groundbreaking use of XRPH rewards. When individuals use the XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card, they are rewarded directly with XRPH tokens, which are deposited into their XRP Wallet. This innovative approach introduces a new dimension to healthcare savings, as individuals not only benefit from immediate savings on their prescriptions but also have the opportunity to accumulate and potentially benefit from the rising value of XRPH tokens.

XRP Healthcare Founder, Kain Roomes stated "I believe that listing XRP Healthcare on MEXC is not just a step towards financial growth, but a leap towards a healthier future for all. Together, we're not just trading tokens; we're trading in the well-being of generations to come."

Laban Roomes, Co-founder and Business Development Officer, who has helped propel XRP Healthcare to new heights said: "As we make our debut on the MEXC exchange our prescription for success is now available to a global audience, forging a brighter future for blockchain in healthcare."

To learn more about XRP Healthcare please visit www.xrphealtcare.com.

