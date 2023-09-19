Ein Blick hinter die Kulissen des Weltklasse-Labordienstleisters Eurofins. Könnte die Aktie eine echte Kursrakete werden?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|12:18
|Eurofins im Dämmerzustand, doch wie lange noch?
|12.09.
|Olink Proteomics AB: Eurofins Genomics adopts Olink® technology to advance proteomics research and accelerate precision medicine programs
|11.09.
|Eevia Health Plc confirms a top-ranking performance of key products in a broad scientific study by Eurofins, comparing against competitor alternatives
|06.09.
|Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 August 2023
|Regulatory News:
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE (Paris:ERF):
ANNEXE B Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal...
|30.08.
|Eurofins Scientific: Eurofins Successfully Prices New €600m 7-Year Senior Unsecured Bonds
|Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3/stable by Moody's and BBB-/stable by Fitch, "Eurofins"), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|55,28
|+0,40 %