BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 18 September 2023 were:
597.55p Capital only
607.44p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 18th September 2023, the Company has 98,265,956 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,943,908 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.