Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences on September 26, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enables self-expression, today announced CEO Jonathan Reich's participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
1. iAccess Alpha's Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2992/49085
Zedge will conduct 1:1 meetings on Tuesday, September 26, and Wednesday, September 27. Please Register Here and sign up for one-on-ones through the conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel at brian@haydenir.com.
2. Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I.
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click Here to Reserve your seat
About Zedge
Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In May 2023, we served more than 40 million users.
