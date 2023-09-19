Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 33,775 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 11, 2023, up to and including September 15, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue September 11, 2023 677 12,350.0000 BATE September 11, 2023 13,524 12,350.0000 XLON September 12, 2023 453 12,441.5391 XLON September 13, 2023 1,137 12,356.0854 BATE September 13, 2023 13,159 12,356.0854 XLON September 14, 2023 4,299 12,370.6855 XLON September 15, 2023 526 12,380.0000 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,207,025.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,964,157. The figure of 203,964,157 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111