Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 19 September 2023
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Robin Archibald, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of AEW UK REIT plc with effect from 1 October 2023.
