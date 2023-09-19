Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 12:48
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 19 September 2023

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Robin Archibald, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of AEW UK REIT plc with effect from 1 October 2023.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


