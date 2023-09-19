Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 20 September 2023. ISIN FI4000297767 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Bank Abp ---------------------------------------------- Volume before reduction: 3,569,745,018 shares ---------------------------------------------- Reduction: 12,285,688 shares ---------------------------------------------- Volume after reduction: 3,557,459,330 shares ---------------------------------------------- Short name: NDA DK ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 160271 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66