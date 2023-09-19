Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2023 | 13:02
Biovica International: Biovica signs US agreement with leading healthcare provider in Arizona

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Biovica today announces that the company has entered into a commercial agreement with a leading healthcare provider that operates more than 30 hospital laboratories, primarily located in Arizona. The agreement will ensure access to DiviTum® TKa for patients across the partners extensive network covering the southwest region of the United States. This agreement marks Biovica's first commercial hospital (client bill) agreement.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with this leading healthcare provider and their affiliates. This agreement enables both widespread awareness and access to DiviTum® TKa for patients in the southwest region of the United States." said Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas at Biovica.

Contact
Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-09-19 09:00 CEST.

SOURCE: Biovica International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785355/biovica-signs-us-agreement-with-leading-healthcare-provider-in-arizona

