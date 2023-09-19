Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is pleased to partner with Lifespan.io (Lifespan Extension Advocacy Foundation) for Wonderland Conference. Lifespan.io is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy foundation dedicated to promoting increased healthy human lifespan through high-impact media initiatives. They are also known for fiscally sponsoring longevity research projects and raising awareness around the benefits of related research and development efforts.

Since 2014, the organization has leveraged education, news, and strategic partnerships to advocate for research and development of biomedical technologies to rejuvenate aged tissues and organs. By directly targeting the aging processes, many age-related diseases might be prevented, delayed or treated at once. Lifespan.io aims to accelerate progress of this important goal for all humankind through sponsorship, democratization, and fundraising for aging research, combined with responsible journalism.

Wonderland Conference is now in its third year and poised to be the largest event to date. Taking place from November 9th to 11th, 2023, at the illustrious Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami, FL, it is expected to draw thousands as this conference will feature over 250 speakers across three stages hosting more than 100 sessions, as well as activations, an exhibition floor, documentary screenings, and striking art installations.

Wonderland is at the forefront of cutting-edge conferences, shining a spotlight on the future of medicine and therapies, with a specific focus on psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity. Serving as both a thought-leadership platform and a gathering point for influential leaders in science, policy, and business, Wonderland acts as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a remarkable fusion of knowledge sharing and entertainment, to high-level discussions.

Richard Skaife, Chair of Wonderland, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to have Lifespan.io as our Media and Community Partner. Their work is accelerating progress towards this important goal for all humankind and aligns perfectly with the Wonderland mission. Together, we hope to catalyze the evolution of medicine and therapies, emphasizing the importance of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy."

Stephanie Dainow, Lifespan.io's Executive Director, agreed with Richard Skaife saying, "It's fantastic that the Wonderland Conference is spotlighting longevity as a focus area, and we're honored to be a media partner for this event. There are various overlaps in the respective fields and we're excited for both audiences to have an opportunity to engage and develop synergies in person."

The speaker lineup for the event includes: Stephanie Dainow, Executive Director, Lifespan.io / Lifespan Extension Advocacy Foundation, Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D. President and Chief Science Officer, LEV Foundation, Dr. Matthias Breugelmans, CEO at Elastrin Therapeutics Inc., Dr. Halland Chen, J. Scotch McClure, CEO & Chairman Maxwell Biosciences, Inc., Bryan Johnson, Founder/CEO Blueprint, Kernel & OS Fund among others.

Some of the topics that will be covered at the event include: Bringing Longevity Therapeutics to Market, Psychedelics and Longevity: A Discussion on How Altered States Can Facilitate Change Leading to Happier and Healthier Lives, Longevity and Future of Humanity, Reproductive Longevity, Gene/Cell Therapies, Biological Age Testing among others.

About Lifespan.io

Lifespan.io is a leading nonprofit advocacy foundation and online platform committed to advancing the science of aging and promoting healthy human lifespan. By supporting groundbreaking research projects, disseminating educational resources, and raising public awareness about the importance of longevity, Lifespan.io aims to accelerate the development of therapies that can improve the quality of life for people worldwide. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, Lifespan.io is driving the conversation on aging research and transforming the way we approach health and wellness throughout our lives. For more information, please visit www.lifespan.io.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

