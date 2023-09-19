Nextech3D.ai Establishes Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited As It Moves to High Scale 3D Model Production Ahead of Record Demand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2)), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company is moving to high scale production and in preparation it has established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited, which is anticipated to increase profitability and reduce labor costs starting in Q4, 2023. This strategic transition is anticipated to reduce expenses and significantly enhance the Company's profitability and performance as it rolls out its AI solution. The Company is gearing up for a record Q3 and Q4 and record 3D model growth in 2024. The Company is now exclusively focused on high-scale production for its 3D modeling business with Amazon and other enterprise accounts.

The Company has transitioned away from small e-commerce clients that require a limited number of 3D models and is instead prioritizing large enterprise clients who demand thousands of models and high-scale production. This strategic shift is expected to bolster the Company's revenue streams and contribute significantly to its overall growth and financial stability.

As recently announced, Nextech3D.ai hired former Microsoft and Meta Exec Hareesh Achi to manage its 3D model productivity. Achi will lead establishing Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited which will enhance overall performance and profitability for Nextech3D.ai. The focus on high-scale production and cost savings by setting up operations in India will result in growing profit margins for the Company and improve operational efficiencies. Mr. Achi's vast experience in the tech industry and his proven track record of driving productivity and innovation make him the perfect candidate to lead this transformative initiative.

The move to India is expected to generate significant additional cash flow for Nextech3D.ai by optimizing production processes and taking advantage of cost-effective resources in the region. With these initiatives and others, the Company is positioning itself for enhanced profitability for years to come in a rapidly evolving market. This strategic shift aligns perfectly with Nextech3D.ai's commitment to delivering top-tier 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a keen eye on profitability and fiscal responsibility for its valued shareholders.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai, formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech AR shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

