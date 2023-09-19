Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host its annual Fall Mining Showcase in-person at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel on November 7 and 8.

The two-day event will host over 90 presenting companies, covering 10 commodities of interest, plus five high-profile keynote speakers.

It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. Register now to secure your attendance, and to keep up to date with the upcoming agenda schedule.

"We're excited to be hosting our marquee fall event, live in Toronto, involving our favourite names in mining," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "There are plenty of investment opportunities to keep an eye open for - ranging from grass root exploration to junior production. We look forward to hosting investors and our diverse client base."

Keynote speakers include:

Andrew Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Frank Giustra, President & CEO, Fiore Group

Matt Fernley, Editor, Battery Materials Review

Nicolas Carter, Executive Vice President, Uranium, UxC, LLC

Michael Gentile, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Bastion Asset Management

To register, request 1x1 meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for your continued support.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://youtu.be/SrE7JiQn4oU

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

