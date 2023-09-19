Presentation on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT

Westminster, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro sixteenth annual "Main Event" on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, will be giving the presentation.

Mr. Calvert's presentation will focus on the company's pet odor control product "POOPH", the first projects expected for the company's sustainable, effective treatment solution for water contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the so-called "forever chemicals" contaminating water across the globe, and more.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: BioLargo presentation on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM PT

Those interested may attend in person or virtually: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_98269/conference_home.html.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will be held from October 3-5, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This three-day event will feature presentations from approximately 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with attendees.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For further information on BioLargo, Inc.:

BioLargo, Inc.

Dennis P. Calvert

888-400-2863

dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

www.biolargo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181053