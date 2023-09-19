

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Non-ferrous metals producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK) Tuesday said it lowered outlook for the full year considering the shortage of precious metals due to theft and fraud cases.



During routine inspections, significant deviations from the expected precious metal inventory, with a value of 185 million euros were discovered.



Based on these losses and the economic trend expected in the fourth quarter, the company now sees operating result between 310 million euros and 350 million euros for the full year, lower than the previous outlook of 450 million euros- 550 million euros.



Further, Aurubis anticipates operating ROCE or return on capital employed in the range of 8%-12%, down from 14%-18 % expected earlier.



