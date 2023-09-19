Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with Aarhus University for transportation and orbital delivery services in late 2024.

Aarhus University will be flying its DISCO-II payload designed to provide climate monitoring. The university's DISCO-I payload was placed into Low-Earth Orbit during the Vigoride-6 mission that launched in April 2023. DISCO is the Danish Students CubeSat Program.

"DISCO-2 will be the most ambitious student CubeSat mission in Denmark to date and students from three universities will be highly involved in all aspects of the mission," said Telescope and Satellite manager at Aarhus University and leader of the DISCO-2 mission Mads Fredslund Andersen. "With the successful launch of DISCO-1 earlier this year and DISCO-2 next year, we are looking into a very exciting period for the DISCO program."

"Momentus has deployed 15 satellites over three missions, including the DISCO-1 payload that hosted a series of student experiments," said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. "Our rideshare missions enable more organizations to participate in the space economy. We're happy to support Aarhus University and the DISCO initiative that connects future space and science leaders with access to Low-Earth Orbit."

In addition to rideshare missions, Momentus offers Delta-V delivery for missions requiring precise custom orbits. The Company also provides hosted payload services and its M-1000 satellite bus for customized and dedicated missions.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus' control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918561773/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@momentus.space

Media:

press@momentus.space