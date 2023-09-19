Lilium Marks Significant Milestone with the Commencement of Fuselage Assembly for its Lilium Jet

This is the first of seven fuselages for the seven aircraft Lilium will use to achieve type-certification of the Lilium Jet

Pivotal and tangible step towards the industrialization of the Lilium Jet

Fuselage being assembled at Aciturri's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Spain



MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") jet, announced that it has achieved a significant development milestone with the commencement of fuselage assembly for the Lilium Jet, which remains on track for expected first manned flight planned in late 2024. Start of fuselage assembly serves as another tangible manifestation of Lilium's strategic roadmap, demonstrating Lilium's ability to progress from vision to execution. This is the first of seven fuselages for the seven aircraft Lilium will use to achieve type-certification of the Lilium Jet.

Yves Yemsi, COO of Lilium said: "We're delighted to kick off assembly of the first Lilium Jet fuselage at Aciturri, bringing us one step closer to reshaping sustainable regional air mobility. We see this as further evidence that our approach of teaming with proven aerospace suppliers to bring our cutting edge eVTOL aircraft to market is the optimal strategy as we advance along a path to certification and entry into service of the Lilium Jet."

The fuselage was developed in collaboration with, and is being built by, tier one aerospace supplier and strategic partner Aciturri at its facilities in Valladolid, Spain. The fuselage is planned for delivery to Lilium facilities in Wessling, Germany in the fourth quarter 2023, prior to planned start of assembly of the first Lilium Jet by year end.

Klaus Roewe, CEO of Lilium, commented: "This phase is more than just a technical step - it's a clear signal to all Lilium stakeholders of our commitment to making regional air mobility more efficient, enjoyable, and sustainable. As we assemble the fuselage, we are also crafting a transformative flying experience while upholding our promise of unparalleled efficiency, comfort, and safety."

Strategic Partnership with Aciturri

This latest phase of Lilium's program demonstrates the success of the strategic supplier partnership between Lilium and Aciturri, leveraging Aciturri's proficiency in design and manufacturing of high-quality Aerostructures. It follows a comprehensive industrial program review conducted in late-August 2023 in which leadership from Lilium and Aciturri reviewed and greenlighted the initial industrial production components and process.

Aciturri, who is a Lilium investor, is an established aerospace supplier with nearly 50 years of experience in commercial aircraft programs, including the design and manufacturing of major airframe components for Airbus A350, A320, A400M, Boeing 787 and Embraer KC390 programs, amongst others. As well as supporting industrialization of the Lilium Jet, Aciturri will continue to support the Lilium Jet's design optimization and certification in the years ahead.

Maria Eugenia Clemente, CEO of Aciturri Aerostructures: "Aciturri is committed to playing a leading role in the transformation of sustainable regional air mobility, which supports Europe's goal of achieving climate neutrality. We are fully aligned with Lilium's vision and design, and we are delighted to have evolved our partnership to such a foundational stage towards the birth of the Lilium Jet."

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Aciturri

A family company founded in 1977, Aciturri is one of the main references worldwide in the development and manufacture of aeronautical components.

The company is focused on two different lines of business; design, manufacture, and assembly of aerostructures (wing assemblies, fuselage, empennage, etc); and the manufacture of engine components: primary structures, casings, rings and high precision machining.

Its customers include the main aerospace industry manufacturers: Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space, Boeing, Embraer, Dassault, Lilium, Deutsche Aircraft, Safran Landing Systems, Safran Aircraft Engines and Rolls Royce.

The company currently has over 2,500 employees and production sites in Spain, Portugal, France and Brazil.

