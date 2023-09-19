LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, the fourth quarter of its 2023 fiscal year ("Q4 FY2023"), and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 ("FY2023").

"Demand from new and existing clients continued to drive revenue growth in the quarter and for the fiscal year, leading to a revenue increase of 4.8% in constant currency for Q4 FY2023 and 16.6% in FY2023. While we continue to see clients delay new projects due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, we see high levels of sales activity as clients are once again prioritizing digital transformation projects," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q4 FY2023 was £189.8 million, an increase of 5.2% compared to £180.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 4.8% for Q4 FY2023, compared to 30.9% in the same period in the prior year.

Profit before tax for Q4 FY2023 was £24.9 million, compared to £32.5 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q4 FY2023 was £38.3 million, or 20.2% of revenue, compared to £36.2 million, or 20.1% of revenue, in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £23.1 million in Q4 FY2023, resulting in a diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of £0.40, compared to profit of £27.0 million and diluted EPS of £0.47 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £32.9 million in Q4 FY2023, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.57, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £29.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.51 in the same period in the prior year.

FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for FY2023 was £794.7 million, an increase of 21.4% compared to £654.8 million in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 16.6% for FY2023, compared to 47.6% in the prior year.

Profit before tax for FY2023 was £114.2 million, compared to £102.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for FY2023 was £164.2 million, or 20.7% of revenue, compared to £138.3 million, or 21.1% of revenue in the prior year.

Profit for the year was £94.2 million in FY2023, resulting in a diluted EPS of £1.62, compared to profit of £83.1 million and diluted EPS of £1.43 in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the year (a non-IFRS measure)* was £132.4 million in FY2023, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £2.28, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £112.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £1.93 in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £33.3 million in Q4 FY2023, compared to £47.1 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £31.5 million in Q4 FY2023, compared to £43.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net cash from operating activities was £124.5 million in FY2023, compared to £120.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £111.5 million in FY2023, compared to £107.2 million in the prior year.

At June 30, 2023, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £164.7 million, compared to £162.8 million at June 30, 2022.

* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023:

Headcount totaled 12,063 at June 30, 2023, with an average of 10,605 operational employees in Q4 FY2023, compared to a headcount of 11,853 at June 30, 2022 and an average of 10,468 operational employees in Q4F Y2022.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve-month basis was 146 at June 30, 2023, compared to 134 clients at June 30, 2022.

Top 10 clients accounted for 35% of revenue in Q4 FY2023, compared to 32% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 30% of revenue was generated in North America, 24% was generated in Europe, 38% was generated in the United Kingdom and 8% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2023. This compares to 35% in North America, 22% in Europe, 40% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 52% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 22% from Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) and 26% from Other in Q4 FY2023. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023:

Top 10 clients accounted for 33% of revenue in FY2023, compared to 34% in the prior year.

By geographic region, 32% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 39% was generated in the United Kingdom and 6% was generated in the rest of the world in FY2023. This compares to 35% in North America, 21% in Europe, 41% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 52% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 22% from Technology, Media and Telecommunications ("TMT") and 26% from Other in FY2023. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £186.0 million to £187.0 million, representing constant currency revenue decline between (2.0)% and (1.0)%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.34 to £0.35 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2024:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £780.0 million to £795.0 million, representing constant currency growth between 1.0% and 3.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.52 to £1.62 per share.

This above guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2024 assumes the exchange rates on August 31, 2023 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.27 US Dollar and 1.16 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to reconcile its expectations for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2024 for revenue growth rate at constant currency or adjusted diluted EPS, to their most directly comparable IFRS measures as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, restructuring costs and fair value movement of contingent consideration, as applicable. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Endava's results computed in accordance with IFRS.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

On June 9, 2023, Endava announced the acquisition of DEK Corporation Pty Ltd, DEK Technologies Sweden AB and DEK Vietnam Company Ltd, a multinational firm that develops cutting-edge software solutions across a range of applications, including embedded systems, real-time solutions, telecoms and data communications.

On August 3, 2023, Endava announced the acquisition of TLM Partners, Inc. ("TLM"). TLM provides outsourced development services across design, engineering and art/animation for PC and console video games and other digital entertainment. TLM has particular expertise in highly complex areas of cross-play, middleware, physics, engine-level tools and technical art.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, its agile and multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of June 30, 2023, 12,063 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance in the press release. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average currency rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, restructuring costs and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items except for the restructuring costs and realised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

U.K. STATUTORY ACCOUNTS:

The financial information set out in this press release does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the years ended June 30, 2023 or June 30, 2022. Statutory accounts for the year ended June 30, 2022 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and statutory accounts for the year ended June 30, 2023 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies after the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023. The auditor has reported on the statutory accounts for the year ended June 30, 2022; their report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2024 and the full fiscal year 2024; expectations of increased current and prospective client demand for Endava offerings in upcoming periods and resulting impact on revenue; and Endava's ability to achieve its anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and related sanctions or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy continue to worsen, including increased inflation and recent and potential future bank failures; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on September 19, 2023 and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 794,733 654,757 189,791 180,404 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (505,679) (414,411) (123,968) (117,027) Allocated cost of sales (24,977) (22,415) (6,301) (5,618) Total cost of sales (530,656) (436,826) (130,269) (122,645) GROSS PROFIT 264,077 217,931 59,522 57,759 Selling, general and administrative expenses (150,300) (121,808) (36,142) (32,195) Net impairment (losses) / gains on financial assets (932) (739) (667) 1,087 OPERATING PROFIT 112,845 95,384 22,713 26,651 Net finance income 1,318 6,995 2,223 5,840 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 114,163 102,379 24,936 32,491 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (20,000) (19,286) (1,878) (5,452) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 94,163 83,093 23,058 27,039 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (9,999) 6,580 (6,998) 5,392 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 84,164 89,673 16,060 32,431 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 57,314,839 56,272,036 57,730,072 56,680,204 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 58,082,388 58,018,200 58,092,245 57,974,389 Basic EPS (£) 1.64 1.48 0.40 0.48 Diluted EPS (£) 1.62 1.43 0.40 0.47

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 £'000 £'000 ASSETS - NON-CURRENT Goodwill 240,818 145,916 Intangible assets 66,216 56,189 Property, plant and equipment 25,940 21,260 Lease right-of-use assets 65,084 50,818 Deferred tax assets 20,156 17,218 Financial assets and other receivables 5,242 2,276 TOTAL 423,456 293,677 ASSETS - CURRENT Trade and other receivables 177,866 162,671 Corporation tax receivable 4,042 2,309 Financial assets 56 392 Cash and cash equivalents 164,703 162,806 TOTAL 346,667 328,178 TOTAL ASSETS 770,123 621,855 LIABILITIES - CURRENT Lease liabilities 14,573 11,898 Trade and other payables 91,159 98,252 Corporation tax payable 5,940 3,477 Contingent consideration 7,650 4,183 Deferred consideration 1,267 10,604 TOTAL 120,589 128,414 LIABILITIES - NON CURRENT Lease liabilities 54,441 43,999 Deferred tax liabilities 14,623 10,826 Contingent consideration 3,809 4,331 Deferred consideration 4,837 1,062 Other liabilities 516 500 TOTAL 78,226 60,718 EQUITY Share capital 1,155 1,135 Share premium 14,625 9,152 Merger relief reserve 42,805 30,003 Retained earnings 522,926 398,102 Other reserves (10,176) (5,514) Investment in own shares (27) (155) TOTAL 571,308 432,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 770,123 621,855

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 94,163 83,093 23,058 27,039 Income tax charge 20,000 19,286 1,878 5,452 Non-cash adjustments 49,165 53,799 8,949 7,571 Tax paid (22,737) (14,033) (6,548) (4,846) UK research and development credit received - 344 - 344 Net changes in working capital (16,073) (21,770) 5,990 11,552 Net cash from operating activities 124,518 120,719 33,327 47,112 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (13,674) (13,967) (1,870) (3,772) Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 187 272 39 31 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (79,691) (10,364) (43,918) (229) Other acquisition related settlements (21,179) - (21,179) - Interest received 3,506 184 1,655 119 Net cash used in investing activities (110,851) (23,875) (65,273) (3,851) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 439 560 114 142 Repayment of lease liabilities (13,488) (13,805) (3,528) (3,337) Grant received 494 139 22 49 Interest and debt financing costs paid (4,011) (885) (479) (190) Proceeds from exercise of options 5,568 8,913 1,170 1,547 Net cash used in financing activities (10,998) (5,078) (2,701) (1,789) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,669 91,766 (34,647) 41,472 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 162,806 69,884 199,200 120,407 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (772) 1,156 150 927 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 164,703 162,806 164,703 162,806

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 21.4 % 46.7 % 5.2 % 35.0 % Foreign exchange rates impact (4.8%) 0.9% (0.4%) (4.1%) REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 16.6 % 47.6 % 4.8 % 30.9 %

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 114,163 102,379 24,936 32,491 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 31,058 35,005 6,923 7,463 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 12,270 10,823 2,843 3,077 Foreign currency exchange losses / (gains), net 10,729 (9,944) 699 (6,785) Restructuring costs 6,588 - 2,905 - Fair value movement of contingent consideration (10,613) - 37 - Total adjustments 50,032 35,884 13,407 3,755 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 164,195 138,263 38,343 36,246 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 94,163 83,093 23,058 27,039 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 50,032 35,884 13,407 3,755 Tax impact of adjustments (11,829) (6,933) (3,530) (1,448) ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 132,366 112,044 32,935 29,346 Diluted EPS (£) 1.62 1.43 0.40 0.47 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 2.28 1.93 0.57 0.51

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 124,518 120,719 33,327 47,112 Adjustments: Grant received 494 139 22 49 Net purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (13,487) (13,695) (1,831) (3,741) Adjusted Free cash flow 111,525 107,163 31,518 43,420

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 20,927 21,899 4,931 4,878 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,131 13,106 1,992 2,585 Total 31,058 35,005 6,923 7,463

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 17,931 16,142 4,689 3,971 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,996 12,827 3,590 3,273 Total 32,927 28,969 8,279 7,244

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 12,063 11,853 12,063 11,853 Average operational employees 10,872 9,492 10,605 10,468 Top 10 customers % 33 % 34 % 35 % 32 % Number of clients with > £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 146 134 146 134 Geographic split of revenue % North America 32 % 35 % 30 % 35 % Europe 23 % 21 % 24 % 22 % UK 39 % 41 % 38 % 40 % Rest of World (RoW) 6 % 3 % 8 % 3 % Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 52 % 51 % 52 % 51 % TMT 22 % 25 % 22 % 25 % Other 26 % 24 % 26 % 24 %

