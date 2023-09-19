Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced it has been named No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Biopharma 2023 list in the large company category. This is the seventh consecutive year Horizon has been named to the list and the company's fourth time ranking No. 1.

"It is an honor to be named the No. 1 Best Workplace in Biopharma for the third consecutive year," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "At Horizon, the exceptional support we provide patients and communities equally extends to our employees and this is another tremendous accomplishment highlighting the great work our team has done to make our company the best in our industry."

The Best Workplaces in Biopharma award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the biopharma industry. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Great Place to Work selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 29,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the biopharma industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

