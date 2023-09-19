Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, will present new data from an animal study that examined the durability and broad strain coverage of LHNVD-201, an unconjugated peptide vaccine developed to mitigate co-infections with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), at the 17th Vaccine Congress. The 17th Vaccine Congress will take place in-person in Glasgow, Scotland from September 24-27, 2023.

Poster Title: Unconjugated Peptide Vaccine Comprising Conserved Epitopes from Both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza Virus Generates Durable and Broadly Reactive Antibodies to Multiple Coronavirus and Influenza Virus Strains

Presenter: Nimisha Rikhi, PhD., Research Scientist, Microbiology and Immunology Laboratory, Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Session Time: 17:30-19:00

Session Location: Hilton Glasgow in Ballroom 3

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn caters to both in order to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

Longhorn developed and patented a composite peptide platform for generating vaccines against challenging pathogens, multiple pathogens, and engineering multiple targets for preventing the effects of a disease. LHNVD-105, an adjuvated universal influenza vaccine targeting NA, M1, M2, M2e, HA head and HA stalk, is Longhorn's lead vaccine candidate. An IND-enabling stage vaccine, LHNVD-105 is expected to enter phase I clinical trials in Q2/Q3 2024. Longhorn has multiple vaccines and monoclonal antibody candidates in pre-clinical testing for viral and respiratory diseases.

