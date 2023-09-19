Cerebrum Tech's latest endeavor Cere Insight, an AI chatbot that speeds up work and shortens work hours

ISTANBUL, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebrum Tech's latest endeavor, Cere Insight, is set to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence tools, promising to simplify and enhance the modern work environment. This cutting-edge tool boasts a suite of capabilities, including the ability to succinctly summarize extensive documents and website content, offering seamless support for multiple file formats. Moreover, Cere Insight's remarkable ability to extract valuable insights from vast datasets sets it apart.

One of its standout features is the effortless creation of customizable chatbots, leveraging advanced LLM technology, all achieved without the need for coding expertise. This groundbreaking innovation opens doors for businesses across various sectors, from corporate giants to academia, researchers, legal professionals, small enterprises, and content creators.

In a world where efficiency and innovation are paramount, Cere Insight emerges as a powerful solution, ushering in a new era of accessible artificial intelligence.

The artificial intelligence revolution, which burst onto the world stage with the November launch of ChatGPT, shows no signs of slowing down. Applications harnessing the power of deep learning-based large language models (LLM) continue to revolutionize industries, delivering substantial benefits by reducing workloads and enhancing efficiency.

Leading this relentless pursuit of innovation, Cerebrum Tech is an entrepreneurial powerhouse specializing in cutting-edge technologies including AI, IoT, and game development. Their latest product, Cere Insight, represents a significant leap forward in meeting the needs of both businesses and their workforce in the dynamic world of commerce.

Cere Insight distinguishes itself with its remarkable capabilities, offering intelligent document summarization and insightful data generation, while also empowering users with the ability to craft chatbots. In an era where staying ahead of the curve is paramount, Cere Insight stands as a testament to the unyielding march of progress in artificial intelligence.

Cere Insight: Empowering Every Profession with AI Support for Research and Analysis

Dr. R. Erdem Erkul, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cerebrum Tech:

"Cere Insight, our versatile artificial intelligence tool, addresses a pressing need across professions - the efficient handling of data for research and analysis. In today's data-rich world, extracting insights from complex information can be a time-consuming challenge. With Cere Insight, these processes are completed within minutes, allowing professionals to make the most of their valuable time. Customizable chatbots serve as versatile tools in fields ranging from e-commerce and marketing to healthcare, human resources, academic research, and even in-house training. With seamless integration into websites, Cere Insight delivers unprecedented convenience and efficiency. It's not just a game-changer for corporate companies and their teams; it's a transformative tool that empowers anyone engaged in research and analysis."

Harnessing its Smart Document Summarization capability, Cere Insight efficiently condenses lengthy documents across multiple file-formats, delivering valuable insights in record time. Furthermore, this AI tool demonstrates remarkable linguistic proficiency by comprehending diverse languages, making it a valuable asset for professionals in various domains, including academia, students, lawyers, and journalists.

One standout feature is its trainable nature, allowing users to fine-tune Cere Insight's operations to match their preferred style and objectives by providing their own documents and print content. This adaptability extends its utility to both corporate and individual sectors, encompassing areas such as marketing, public relations, human resources, and copywriting. Cere Insight, thus, proves to be an indispensable resource for enhancing productivity and efficiency across a wide spectrum of applications."

No more coding knowledge is needed to create a custom chatbot

Cere Insight also enables the creation of chatbots that can be trained and customized specifically for the brand with its simple-to-use interface without the need for coding knowledge. Chatbots trained in accordance with the company's brand voice can be integrated into mobile applications and websites. Not only providing customer support, these chatbots can also play an active role in supporting sales by providing detailed information about products.

Upload to your library and ask your chatbot

Chatbots also have different usage possibilities for small businesses and individual users. A user who uploads a pdf library to the chatbot created with Cere Insight, for example, a student or a lawyer, can access the information they need at any time by asking the chatbot.

Cerebrum Tech is a pioneering next-generation technology company and venture studio where culture and values form the foundation of a sustainable and robust brand. At Cerebrum Tech, the focus is on innovation, driving its team to constantly explore uncharted territories, unlock new opportunities, and push the boundaries of what's possible. Established in 2021, Türkiye, Cerebrum Tech harnesses the transformative power of AI, IoT, and Web3 to maximize productivity through accessible, user-friendly, and secure products. Its unwavering commitment to innovation propels it forward, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancements. In addition to its pioneering work in technology, Cerebrum Tech maintains a strong focus on game development, where it crafts immersive and engaging experiences that captivate enthusiasts worldwide.

