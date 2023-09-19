WBX Commerce Welcomes Carl Wartzack as New President and Chief Executive Officer

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / WBX Commerce, an advanced Amazon advertising and technology firm, welcomes Carl Wartzack as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.





Wartzack is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of using data and insights to build profitable products and businesses and is well-positioned to lead WBX Commerce into a new era of success. Before joining the WBX Commerce team, he spent seven years as CEO of QL2 Software - the world leader in travel and retail pricing data and analytics - where he drove the company to become a premier competitive intelligence firm that grew revenues and profitability for some of the largest companies in the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carl Wartzack as our new president and CEO. His strong leadership background and extensive experience guiding successful digital advertising firms make him the clear choice to lead the WBX Commerce team - and our valued clients - to profitable growth." - Hayley Bradway, Chief Operating Officer, WBX Commerce

Wartzack's experience includes pioneering work at the groundbreaking digital media start-ups Advertising.com - the world's leading performance-based digital advertising network - and Millennial Media - the world's largest independent mobile advertising platform that ultimately debuted on the NYSE with a $2 billion IPO. He has also held key leadership roles at media giants such as Yahoo, AOL, Verizon, and the Washington Post, where he guided product management, analytics, and operations.

When asked about why he accepted the position, Wartzack said, "WBX Commerce combines industry-leading Amazon advertising experience and advanced analytics technology to drive undeniable growth for clients. My experience developing innovative advertising strategies backed by powerful insights will give me the opportunity to take WBX to the next level."

Wartzack's vision for the company will be to grow brands on Amazon by leveraging WBX's proprietary intelligence tool, WBX Glass, to unlock unique data sets including insights from the Amazon Marketing Cloud that provide a competitive advantage across ecommerce channels. With this as the focus, WBX will be well-positioned to meet its clients' evolving needs and maintain its position as a leader in the Amazon advertising space.

WBX Commerce is an ecommerce decisioning platform that empowers brands with the insights and expertise needed to grow profitably on Amazon and other key channels. We offer advertising managed services and self-service tools to make your in-house team more powerful.

