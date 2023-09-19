reIGNITE Conference Returns as a Must-Attend 'Back To Camp' Muskoka-Based Conference for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Some of the most authentic conversations among today's innovative entrepreneurs and thought-leaders will once again take place next to a warm Muskoka campfire.

The reIGNITE Conference returns this fall from September 22 - 24, 2023 and will take place surrounded by Ontario's most stunning fall colours at Olympia Sports Camp, just outside Huntsville, ON. It's a camp community of entrepreneurs, start-up teams, angel investors, leaders, venture capitalists, and innovative business peers for a three-day relaxed, feet up, fire-on kind of retreat.

"Fall is really the perfect time for reIGNITE. This season often feels like a reset for most of us. Our kids are back in school and everyone is done with summer vacation. If you're an entrepreneur, it feels more like the start of a new year than January. You're looking at what you've accomplished so far this year and where you want to be," said Chris Adams, Founder of reIGNITE.

"That's why we hold this event. reIGNITE is all about finding, rediscovering, that spark that brought you on this journey in the first place. It's about surrounding yourself with like-minded people who can relate to your journey, your struggles, your triumphs, and your goals."

This year's sold-out event boasts:

More than 130 participants . Including Entrepreneurs, Investors, Innovators, Media, Business Resource Experts

. Including Entrepreneurs, Investors, Innovators, Media, Business Resource Experts More than 25 Speakers . (Conference Schedule) Including Keynotes, Workshops, Trending Topics, Inspirational & Wellness Experts. Keynotes include: Kevin Edwards, Past Chief Executive Officer, Skip The Dishes. Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder, Chairman and CEO of FLOW Hydration. Bruce Croxon, Managing Partner Round13 Capital. Shelby Taylor, Founder of Chickapea Pasta.

. (Conference Schedule) Including Keynotes, Workshops, Trending Topics, Inspirational & Wellness Experts. Keynotes include: Kevin Edwards, Past Chief Executive Officer, Skip The Dishes. Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder, Chairman and CEO of FLOW Hydration. Bruce Croxon, Managing Partner Round13 Capital. Shelby Taylor, Founder of Chickapea Pasta. More than 30 hours of Professional Development. Including Networking, Leadership Development, Music, Campfires and Camp Activities

"The three pillars of this event really focus on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Growth. That's always top-of-mind for any of us. But there will also be a lot of timely topics like panel discussions on AI, Big Data, Analytics and Scaling-Up Strategy. And we have a number of venture capital groups, angel investors, as well as many senior partners of Grant Thornton Canada attending. We'll be hearing from White Tuque's Laura Payne to hear about cyber security best practices when you are developing your SaaS platform that we all need to be aware of," said Adams.

"Then you can give your right brain a break and reward your left brain with performances from live bands each night. We will also have a reIGNITE resident artist who will be working on some amazing art during the actual event."

Don't miss this once-a-year opportunity to join business leaders from across North America to share, question, connect and expand your community of practice! You can register for one of the final spots by connecting with the reIGNITE team. Or book in your calendar reIGNITE 2024 - September 20-22, 2024.

"Live the moment", with like-minded growth oriented leaders.







About reIGNITE

Work alongside fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders, experts, and professionals to explore in-demand topics including web 3.0, AI, funding, leadership, branding, strategy, building and maintaining a growth mindset, work-life balance, partnership programs and more.

Give yourself an unfair advantage in a competitive marketplace through learning, networking, and reimagining during the reIGNITE Conference 2023. livethemoment

For more information:

Camp Operations & Sponsorships

HelloCampers@reIGNITEConf.com



SOURCE: reIGNITE Conference



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785310/reignite-conference-returns-as-a-must-attend-back-to-camp-muskoka-based-conference-for-entrepreneurs-and-innovators