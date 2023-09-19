Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

19 September 2023

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. 63,850,386 99.94% 39,230 0.06% 63,889,616 17,371 2. To re-elect Neil England as a Director of the Company. 62,685,048 98.15% 1,178,739 1.85% 63,863,787 43,200 3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company. 62,668,710 98.13% 1,195,077 1.87% 63,863,787 43,200 4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of Company. 62,684,353 98.16% 1,172,129 1.84% 63,856,482 50,505 5. To re-elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company. 62,662,132 98.12% 1,201,655 1.88% 63,863,787 43,200 6. To re-elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company. 62,666,281 98.14% 1,188,608 1.86% 63,854,889 52,098 7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023. 63,598,202 99.67% 210,319 0.33% 63,808,521 98,466 8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of Company. 63,763,005 99.83% 108,039 0.17% 63,871,044 35,943 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 63,811,349 99.89% 68,716 0.11% 63,880,065 26,922 Special Business 10. To amend the investment policy concentration limit for a single investment as set out in the Notice of meeting (Ordinary Resolution). 63,685,253 99.81% 120,670 0.19% 63,805,923 101,064 11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Ordinary Resolution) 63,705,587 99.75% 157,159 0.25% 63,862,746 44,241 12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution) 63,609,345 99.61% 248,851 0.39% 63,858,196 48,790 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution) 63,773,457 99.86% 90,322 0.14% 63,863,779 37,423 14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 63,509,658 99.45% 348,180 0.55% 63,857,838 49,149

Notes:

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Any proxy votes which were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 170,599,974.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

