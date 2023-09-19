Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023

PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 14:30
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

19 September 2023

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')


Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Total
Votes Cast		Votes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.63,850,38699.94%39,2300.06%63,889,61617,371
2. To re-elect Neil England as a Director of the Company.62,685,04898.15%1,178,7391.85%63,863,78743,200
3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company.62,668,71098.13%1,195,0771.87%63,863,78743,200
4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of Company.62,684,35398.16%1,172,1291.84%63,856,48250,505
5. To re-elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company.62,662,13298.12%1,201,6551.88%63,863,78743,200
6. To re-elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company.62,666,28198.14%1,188,6081.86%63,854,88952,098
7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023.63,598,20299.67%210,3190.33%63,808,52198,466
8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of Company.63,763,00599.83%108,0390.17%63,871,04435,943
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.63,811,34999.89%68,7160.11%63,880,06526,922
Special Business
10. To amend the investment policy concentration limit for a single investment as set out in the Notice of meeting (Ordinary Resolution).63,685,25399.81%120,6700.19%63,805,923101,064
11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Ordinary Resolution)63,705,58799.75%157,1590.25%63,862,74644,241
12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution)63,609,34599.61%248,8510.39%63,858,19648,790
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution)63,773,45799.86%90,3220.14%63,863,77937,423
14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)63,509,65899.45%348,1800.55%63,857,83849,149

Notes:

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Any proxy votes which were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 170,599,974.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8733

info@frostrow.com


