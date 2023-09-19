Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
19.09.2023 | 15:02
Panthera Group Announces New CEO

The Panthera Group, a leading Bangkok-based conglomerate with offices around the country, has today named Michael Grundy as its new CEO

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Panthera Group, a leading Bangkok-based conglomerate with offices around the country, has today named Michael Grundy as its new CEO. The Panthera Group is a leader in multiple sectors including cannabis, food & beverage, hospitality, hotels, marketing agencies, Electric Vehicles and property companies.

Co-founder Paul Hayward and Chairman Michael Doherty announced the decision on September 19th.

With his extensive experience in the hospitality and cannabis industries and proven track record of managing various establishments within the group, Grundy's hands-on management approach and dedication to customer satisfaction are expected to be a boost for the company.

Originally from Liverpool in the UK and with a career spanning several countries, Mike brings a wealth of hospitality and business management experience to this new role. He honed his skills in various roles within Panthera Group. Over 12 years, starting as the manager of the Kiwi Pub & Grill in Bangkok, he quickly rose through the company, also managing other popular venues such as Bangkok Beat.

In 2018, he became the operations director for Panthera's Bangkok nightlife venues, overseeing renowned establishments like Sugar Club and Level's on Bangkok's famous Sukhumvit Soi 11.

In 2022, Grundy pioneered a massive expansion for The Panthera Group into the cannabis industry, which has seen the opening of 18 diversified businesses, in just one year, including two indoor farms and an extraction facility. From seed to sale, the growth of the cannabis sector has been phenomenal for Panthera Group and Mike has been at the forefront of this success.

Grundy's expertise extends beyond managing cannabis companies and nightclubs; his knowledge includes areas such as costing, point of sale, human resources, purchasing, inventory control, and security. He also brings a comprehensive understanding of the industry's intricacies and is well liked amongst his colleagues and the company employees.

When asked for comment, Paul Hayward said, "Mike is uniquely positioned to take this opportunity. He has extensive experience in both nightlife, food and beverage, and the cannabis sectors. It's very rare to find someone who has all of those skill sets. He has been with the group for 12 years now, and he is respected by all."

The new position is effective immediately.

Media Contact

Organization: Panthera Group
Contact Person: Natalie
Website: https://panthera-group.com/
Email: info@panthera-group.com
Contact Number: +668129208191
Address: 1/41-43, 37 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok 10110
City: Watthana
State: Bangkok
Country: Thailand

SOURCE: Panthera Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785429/panthera-group-announces-new-ceo

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
