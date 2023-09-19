

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, announced Tuesday that it has appointed Fredric Tomczyk, a current member of Cboe's Board of Directors, to the role of CEO, effective immediately.



Tomczyk succeeds Edward Tilly, who has resigned from the company following the conclusion of an investigation led by the Board of Directors and outside independent counsel that was launched in late August 2023.



The Board of Directors determined that Tilly did not disclose personal relationships with colleagues, which violated Cboe's policies and stands in stark contrast to the company's values.



The conduct was not related to and does not impact the company's strategy, financial performance, technology and market operations, reporting, or internal controls.



Tomczyk served as President and CEO of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from October 2008 through October 2016. Before that, he served as Vice Chairman of TD Bank Financial Group.



Prior to his time with TD, he was President and CEO of London Life and London Insurance Group. He joined Cboe's Board of Directors in July 2019.



William Farrow, III, currently Lead Director of Cboe, has been named non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken