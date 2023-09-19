Product innovation, advanced modeling and data insights drive top ranking

Experian has been ranked 6th on the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings, jumping from last year's position at 9th. The FinTech Rankings evaluate the top 100 providers of financial technology based on 2022 calendar year revenues from the financial services and FinTech industries. In addition, Experian was recognized as an IDC Fintech Top 100 Fast Track FinTech recipient, given to companies that have noticeably grown year over year on IDC's FinTech Rankings.

"These honors reflect the incredible efforts of the people who work at Experian. It is a group of people who is dedicated to doing the right things for our customers, nurturing a culture of innovation, and relentlessly focused on translating the investments and roadmap decisions we make into direct value for buyers of our applications and platform," said Alex Lintner, Chief Executive Officer, Experian Software Solutions. "Our teams are passionate about understanding the unique needs of our clients and they always aim to deliver advanced modeling and comprehensive data insights that accelerate the pace of progress in our customers' business, foster greater financial inclusion and mitigate risk from increasingly sophisticated forms of fraud, all of which drives greater customer satisfaction and adoption of our technology."

A key innovation that helped enable advanced modeling and decisioning for customers is the award-winning Experian Ascend Technology Platform that supports the full development lifecycle of custom features and models for various business outcomes, be it credit risk, marketing or fraud. Ascend Ops is an innovative model deployment solution that helps customers move models seamlessly into production in days instead of months. "Our Ascend technology helps our customers accelerate the use of advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to react to changing market conditions, test and learn, and get changes to production much quicker and cost effectively," added Lintner.

"In the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings program, Experian is ranked as the 6th largest global provider of technology solutions to the financial services industry and has also been identified as a FastTrack FinTech based on their movement up the list year over year," says Marc DeCastro research director at IDC. "Experian has the scale to provide financial institutions with the tools and solutions necessary to remain competitive in a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace."

In its 20th year, the IDC FinTech Rankings represent the leading global hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry. To view the complete rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/financial/fintech-rankings.

