VistaJet International Ltd: XO Unveils "XO Firsts," Offering Unprecedented Benefits to Its Global Members

Empowering visionaries with worldwide travel and event experiences to inspire a journey beyond the jet

New York, September 19, 2023:XO, the industry-leading private aviation company delivering access to an expansive fleet of over 2,400 safety-vetted aircraft spanning all cabin categories, is redefining private air travel with the launch of "XO Firsts." This innovative initiative grants Members unprecedented access and benefits, along with instantaneous private flight booking options, to enhance the private flying experience like never before.

Inspired by the passions of its growing Member community, XO is offering complimentary access on a first-come, first-served basis to a world of exclusive experiences - from the best sporting events to the most coveted cultural happenings to private getaways. These once-in-a-lifetime opportunities will be announced monthly and exclusively to those who have joined XO Membership or XO Reserve - the private jet membership with the luxury of no limits - and will go to the first Member to claim and book round-trip flights by private jet, through XO, to the destination where their journey beyond the jet awaits.

Leona Qi, President U.S., Vista said: "We have created XO Firsts to offer our Members more travel possibilities and further enhance their Membership experience. Each First includes a complimentary beyond-the-jet travel opportunity designed to align with the passion points and travel interests of our innovative Member community - including private viewing and personal interaction at sports and cultural events and relaxing getaways in unique locations."

A few of the XO Firsts experiences to be presented to Members in the coming months include:

A racing weekend in Austin, Texas

Access RR1 Excellence in Motion Events and Paddock Club Passes

Experience the thrill of racing like never before with behind-the-scenes and an up-close race experience. Receive VIP paddock club passes for the Austin race, giving you access to the best view of the track. You'll also have entry to join Robb Report for an exclusive pre-race evening with their RR1 community and leaders across the motorsports industry.

Destination Dubai

Experience a day on an iconic luxury yacht with Sunseeker Gulf

Soak up the sun and indulge your senses onboard a majestic Sunseeker Gulf Yacht. Enjoy a day of personal service and choose to relax, swim, or sunbathe throughout the day. From the deck, indulge in a gourmet dinner prepared by the finest local chefs, where you'll take in stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline as you dine al fresco.

All about art in Miami, Florida

Receive the Golden Ticket to Romero Britto's Palace Studioand dine with Daniel Boulud

Immerse yourself in the world of art and luxury with acclaimed artists. Receive the Golden Ticket, a personal invitation to Romero Britto's Palace Studio for a private interactive tour where you'll get to see his incredible art collection and learn about his creative process. Attend a private dinner hosted by Britto and prepared by world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud.

With the ability to charter a private jet to almost anywhere in the world, clients have immediate flying options with XO. Aviation Advisors are available day or night to assist clients, and the Client Services team will tailor each flight to meet clients' needs and preferences. With one of the largest networks, XO can arrange end-to-end transportation, so clients arrive at their next destination relaxed and refreshed. XO facilitates effortless connections for private flyers, aiming to uplift the visionaries shaping the culture of tomorrow by fostering global community connections with each journey.?

ENDS

Information

XO | press@flyxo.com

About XO

XO is revolutionizing the private aviation industry by combining data intelligence with distinct service to allow you to reach anywhere in the world by just reaching for a mobile device.

XO has built an aviation ecosystem for an open future, more widely available than ever before, transparent, efficient, and more sustainable. XO uplifts forward-thinking leaders and movers, helping them make an even more positive impact.

Members and clients have access to the Vista Members' fleet of 360 aircraft and the safety-vetted XO alliance fleet of 2,100+ private aircraft, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes. Flyers can book an individual seat to a whole aircraft charter on demand through the XO mobile app or through one of our Aviation Advisors.

XO is part of Vista - the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

XO is not an air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights are operated by properly licensed US or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal. Additional terms may apply to XO Firsts offerings. XO is registered with the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

Attachments