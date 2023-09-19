BNZSA powered by Anteriad: BNZSA, powered by Anteriad, is set to revolutionize the EMEA B2B intent market with the launch of BNZSA inTNT, the multilingual, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and human-verified intent solution

Hundreds of thousands of monthly conversations in EMEA between BNZSA-trained agents and business buyers in multiple native languages will be analysed by AI for intent signals

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNZSA, powered by Anteriad, has launched inTNT to offer the EMEA B2B market a GDPR-compliant, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multilingual intent solution.



This new intent solution gives B2B marketers validated, compliant intent signals captured in multiple European languages to enable them to get in front of more buyers more effectively.

BNZSA's inTNT is a smart, precision solution that verifies intent signals both digitally, using AI, and with human verification. In a market traditionally dominated by US and English-centric intent solutions, inTNT's multilingual EMEA data stands out because it is derived from hundreds of thousands of monthly conversations with native language agents that also confirm GDPR consent.

BNZSA's inTNT will be offered to BNZSA's and Anteriad's existing EMEA customers as a performance enhancer to lead generation programs, and it will also be offered as an add-on to digital advertising campaigns to increase target audience engagement.

BNZSA's Knowledge ExchangeProgramme, which identifies the information technology needs of end users to connect them with BNZSA preferred partner suppliers, will also incorporate inTNT. Additionally, this European intent data will be fed back into Anteriad's global offering as BNZSA is fully integrated into the Anteriad organization.

International CEO of BNZSA, powered by Anteriad, Brahim Samhoud said, "The European market is highly regulated for data privacy and compliance. By launching inTNT, we are supplementing Anteriad's incredibly powerful global intent offering with validated compliant intent signals in multiple languages.

"We are thrilled to offer inTNT and provide our customers the ability to get in front of more EMEA-based buyers today," added Samhoud.

Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy officer at Anteriad, added, "In the past, getting compliant multilingual intent for EMEA that has been verified by human native speakers has been difficult to source. With 1,600 BNZSA-trained agents on the phone verifying and capturing intent each month, we are excited to marry together human and artificial intelligence to deliver value to more marketers in multiple languages while preserving privacy and compliance."

Click herefor more information on BNZSA's inTNT solution.

About BNZSA and Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, Anteriad's international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages, supporting lower funnel engagement services for Global IT vendors. Thanks to the combination of data, digital and human intelligence services, and its unique Warm Handover process, BNZSA BDR and SDR agents generate credible pipeline that typically closes at 70% lead-to-revenue rate. Start creating your future today - get to know us at https://bnzsa.com/ and https://anteriad.com/.

