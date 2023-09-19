Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in insider risk and data protection, announced today that it has been named as a representative vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention".1 The report gives cyber security decision-makers an overview of Data Loss Prevention ("DLP") capabilities and insight into the market's direction and potential.

"We are honored to be acknowledged in Gartner's Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention," said John Stringer, Head of Product of Next DLP. "This report further validates the requirement for a convergence of Insider Risk Management and Data Loss Prevention solutions. We are disrupting the legacy data protection approach by utilizing on-the-fly content inspection with behavioral analytics, machine learning and adaptive controls, to secure sensitive data in companies of all sizes."

Gartner states, "The DLP market is moving in a direction where additional capabilities are needed to enrich the DLP events. Gartner sees that DLP vendors are increasingly converging with Insider Risk Management platforms. This convergence enables better detection of data exfiltration as it enriches DLP events with anomalous user behaviors, improved risk scoring and real-time monitoring capabilities."

"Invest in a DLP solution that offers comprehensive and adaptive data protection techniques, including both content and contextual inspection capabilities with a focus on identifying and managing insider risks," the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention recommends. Unlike legacy DLP approaches, Next's cloud-based and consolidated approach addresses both insider risk and data exfiltration use cases. The Reveal platform from Next delivers value on day one with immediate, policy-free visibility into high-risk actions and customizable detections aligned with the MITRE Insider Threat knowledge base.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit nextdlp.com.

