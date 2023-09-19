Vertosoft Announces Strategic Government Partnership with UKG

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Vertosoft announced today a new strategic government partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With this announcement, Vertosoft will begin to sell UKG's solution to their public sector network through their government contract vehicles.

"With the increase in work-from-home and hybrid work environments in the public sector over the last few years, it has become critical for government agencies to increase operational efficiencies while still reducing compliance risk. This is why we are excited about our partnership with UKG and our ability to help bring UKG's HCM and workforce management solutions, including Time and Attendance, to the government market," said Jay Colavita, President at Vertosoft.

"With one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems focused on the HCM industry, our partnership with Vertosoft empowers us to connect with a broader spectrum of public sector customers, enhancing their Human Capital Management and Workforce Management capabilities," said Patrick Lannon, vice president of global alliances at UKG. "Together, we aspire to create a brighter future for both public sector organizations and the communities they serve."

The implementation of UKG HCM and workforce management suites can create efficiency within an agency by streamlining scheduling, time tracking, and employee management. UKG provides a comprehensive HCM suite experience that helps organizations care for their people while optimizing operations and efficiency. These key factors give your agency the ability to make sure they are compliant with the rules and regulations set forth by the federal government, such as managing parental leave and payroll accuracy.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

