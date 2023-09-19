Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic Becomes the First to Deploy HealthMe's New Consumer-Focused Finance Option

Leading Alabama Orthopaedic Practice Leverages HealthMe's Extensible Payment Platform to Help Patients Plan, Budget and Finance Their Care

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / HealthMe (https://healthmedocs.com) announced today the expanded partnership with Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic (AOC). With 18 physicians, AOC provides extraordinary care across 12 orthopaedic specialty areas. The partnership is centered on the HealthMe direct-pay and price-transparency platform which allows AOC patients to better plan healthcare expenses with the assurance of no hidden costs or surprise billings.

AOC becomes the first practice in the U.S. to deploy the newest financing solution on the HealthMe direct-pay platform. Built for today's health consumer, AOC's patients are now able to access affordable financing for healthcare payments including bundled services, co-pays, deductibles, and balances. Affordable financing for transparently priced healthcare gives patients faster access to doctor-directed specialty care services. Patients are better able to plan and budget for their care.

Completely secure and automated, the solution removes the headaches of collection, minimizes manual intervention, and allows staff members to focus on other essential responsibilities including optimal patient care and practice management.

"Our unwavering commitment at AOC is to cultivate a standard of excellence that embodies a positive and professional atmosphere, puts people first, shows compassion, and results in becoming our community's trusted partner for orthopaedic care," commented Mathew Gee, Chief Executive Officer of AOC. "Supporting our goals at AOC, the team at HealthMe has put together a comprehensive price transparency and payment platform which expands as we expand our service offerings. Our partnership with HealthMe honors the commitment we make to our patients, and also helps strengthen our overall financial health with timely collections and financial management."

"We are honored by our ongoing partnership with AOC and support their commitment to excellence on every step of the patient's journey. Known for innovation and quality, we are pleased to work together with AOC as they roll out the latest in price transparency solutions on the HealthMe platform," commented Michael Havig, MD, CEO, and co-founder of HealthMe. "We also understand that many of our clients face tight budgets and rising expenses in a rapidly changing, competitive market. This informs our strategy to create and deploy new features and capabilities in the HealthMe direct-pay platform to optimize revenue streams, streamline office workflows, and improve patient satisfaction across all facets of the practice."

About HealthMe®

HealthMe is a visionary healthcare company committed to transforming the healthcare experience for providers, payers, and patients alike. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and personalized care, HealthMe's solutions are redefining the healthcare payment landscape - especially for specialty care. HealthMe's digital payment platform provides medical practices with a secure, proven solution to effectively serve the growing population of direct-pay patients and payers.

