Apptega Lands 39 Badges, Including GRC Momentum Leader, in Fall G2 Reports

The fast-growing software company notched its highest number of G2 leadership badges, landing awards across six cybersecurity and compliance categories, including GRC, IT risk management, and audit risk management.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Apptega, the end-to-end GRC platform for forward-thinking IT and managed service providers, earned 39 high-performer and momentum leader badges in G2's fall reports, reflecting an acceleration of its mission to simplify cybersecurity compliance for organizations of all kinds.





Apptega G2 Fall 2023





G2 included Apptega in 80 reports across six categories designating its "momentum leadership" and "high performer" status. The accolades attest to Apptega's rapid market expansion and brand growth in the GRC, IT Risk Management, and Audit Management categories. The company's platform also earned awards for best support, as well as easiest to do business with, administer and implement. Notably, Apptega received the "Best Estimated ROI" designation in the GRC Platform category.

"This company exists to make cybersecurity easy for every organization, from Fortune 1000 businesses and government entities to the thousands of managed IT and security providers using Apptega to build world-class compliance programs for their clients," said Armistead Whitney, chief executive officer of Apptega. "These badges validate the tremendous need for powerfully simple technology that helps businesses of all types guard against the increasingly high-stakes threat landscape and meet the demands of regulatory requirements growing more cumbersome by the day."

Apptega's success is largely attributable to its many partnerships with IT and managed service providers dedicated to providing their clients with world-class cybersecurity and compliance management programs.

Read the full G2 fall report here.

About Apptega

As cyber threats and regulatory mandates continue to expand, organizations are challenged by the difficulties of implementing effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. With Apptega, organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 1000 enterprises and managed security service providers, are meeting the challenges of cybersecurity, compliance, and certification. Apptega is at the intersection of simple user experiences and patent-pending technology, providing an innovative platform paired with industry frameworks used to build, manage, and report great cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com/.

Media Relations

Robert Hilson

VP of Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785272/apptega-lands-39-badges-including-grc-momentum-leader-in-fall-g2-reports