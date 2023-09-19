Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual September Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day September Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, September 20-21, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, September 20 - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 ZOOZ Power (ZOOZ) ****** Turning Point Brands (TPB) Deluxe (DLX) ****** 9:15-9:45 ****** ARCOSA (ACA) Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Xtract One Technologies (XTRA) 10:00-10:30 ePlus inc. (PLUS) Hillenbrand (HI) Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) DistributionNOW (DNOW) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 10:45-11:15 Benchmark (BHE) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Odysight.ai [fka ScoutCam Inc.] (SCTC) The ODP Corporation (ODP) Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 11:30-12:00 InterDigital (IDCC) AAON, Inc. (AAON) ****** ****** CES Energy Solutions (CEU-TSX) 12:15-12:45 ****** Titan International (TWI) ****** PetMed Express (PETS) Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 1:00-1:30 American Software (AMSWA) Tecnoglass (TGLS) Varex Imaging (VREX) ****** Mistras Group (MG) 1:45-2:15 ****** ESCO Technologies (ESE) Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) SP Plus Corporation (SP) 2:30-3:00 CTS Corporation (CTS) GoHealth (GOCO) ****** Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) 3:15-3:45 A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) ****** Avertix (Private) Lands' End, Inc. (LE) VersaBank (VBNK) 4:00-4:30 GigaCloud Technology (GCT) ****** RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) Virtual Agenda - Thursday, September 21 - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 ATN International (ATNI) ****** ****** PAR Technology Corp (PAR) ****** 9:15-9:45 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) ****** NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) AGBA Group (AGBA) GeoPark (GPRK) 10:00-10:30 ****** ****** Tactile Medical (TCMD) ****** Huron Consulting Group (HURN) 10:45-11:15 ****** DMC Global (BOOM) Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) 11:30-12:00 Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Farmer Mac (AGM) ****** Brady Corporation (BRC) 12:15-12:45 ****** Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Resources Connection (RGP) Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) 1:00-1:30 Information Services Group Inc (III) SPX Technologies (SPXC) Twin Disc (TWIN) Global Industrial Company (GIC) Katapult (KPLT) 1:45-2:15 Unisys Corporation (UIS) ****** AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Universal Electronics (UEIC) Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) 2:30-3:00 Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) ****** ****** Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) ****** 1x1s Only (20th) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Anterix (ATEX) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) AudioCodes (AUDC) Belden Inc. (BDC) Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) GATX Corporation (GATX) Griffon Corporation (GFF) HNI Corporation (HNI) Markforged (MKFG) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ramaco Resources (METC) Steelcase (SCS) 1x1s Only (21st) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ABM Industries (ABM) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Belden Inc. (BDC) EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) HNI Corporation (HNI) Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Steelcase (SCS) Tennant Company (TNC)

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities of which around 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC

