Fashion Designer Elie Tahari to be Celebrated with Film and Fashion Leaders at Cultured Focus Magazine Awards 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultured Focus Magazine will hold its annual Cultured Focus Awards Ceremony at the Quad Cinema in New York City at 6:00 p.m. on October 3rd, 2023.

Legendary fashion designer Elie Tahari will receive the Cultured Focus "Lifetime Achievement Award" to celebrate his amazing career of over 40 years in the fashion industry. Tahari's ready-to-wear clothing and fashion accessories are sold throughout the world. Inspired by 1970s-era disco culture, he debuted his first fashion show of dance dresses and blouses in 1977 at New York City nightclub Studio 54. In the 1980s, Tahari turned his attention to the tailored suit and the 2000s saw an expansion of his brand into men's ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry, footwear, and home goods. In 2012, Elie Tahari was a guest judge on the American television series Project Runway All Stars. In honor of forty years in the fashion industry, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg declared September 4, 2013 "Elie Tahari Day" in New York City. Tahari received the Brand Vision Award from Fashion Group International in 2014. In 2021, David Serero directed and produced an award-winning feature documentary about Tahari's life, which will be screened during the Cultured Focus event.

Known as the 'Unorthodox CEO,' Norsham Mohamad-Garcia brings a unique fusion of heritage, culture, and innovation to the global modest fashion landscape. She is the founder and Executive Producer of the FIRST Modest Fashion Week in the USA, established in 2019.

Miami Modest Fashion Week stands as a premier platform dedicated to championing luxury modest fashion and lifestyle worldwide. This annual international event offers designers, talents, vendors, sponsors, and government agencies an arena to showcase, sell, and promote their products and services, while preserving their ethical beliefs and sharing their cultural heritage.

In addition to her pivotal role with Miami Modest Fashion Week, Mohamad-Garcia serves as the Founder & Managing Director of The Connector Group & Agency. This strategic business development and consultancy firm has been established in Miami since 2009. She will be honored with the "Visionary of Modest Fashion Producer Award."

The "Excellence in Film Award" will be presented to award-winning writer/director Ellie Foumbi whose work has screened at Venice, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Hamptons, and Mill Valley, among other international film festivals. Her debut film, "Our Father, the Devil" (2021), premiered at the Venice Film Festival. It went on to win 27 prizes at international film festivals and was nominated for Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards. She is a BAFTA Breakthrough USA Fellow and was named one of the 25 New Faces of Independent Film by Filmmaker Magazine. In addition to participating in Berlinale Talents and New York Film Festival's Artist Academy, Foumbi's projects have been supported by the Venice Biennale College Cinema, The Gotham's Film Week, and the Tribeca Film Institute, among others.

Director David Serero is a critically acclaimed and award-winning opera singer, actor, and producer. He has given over 2,500 performances in more than 45 countries, directed and produced nearly 100 theatrical productions, starred in over 100 films and TV series, recorded, and produced over 100 albums, and played more than 50 lead and title roles. Serero was awarded a Certificate of Recognition by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for his contribution to the City's dynamic cultural landscape, enriching the vibrant performing arts sector. Serero will be presented with the Cultured Focus "Excellence in the Arts Award".

The special screening of Serero's award-winning film "The United States of Elie Tahari" will be followed by the Cultured Focus Awards ceremony and red-carpet reception. The event is produced by Taylor Re Lynn and sponsored by Cultured Focus Magazine and Franklin Eugene.

Cultured Focus is an entertainment news magazine that provides the latest in arts and culture within the United States and globally. Since its creation in 2016, the magazine has interviewed the best talent around the world, from A-list celebrities to business leaders and others making a positive impact.

