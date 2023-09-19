CIEF2023: UK Promotion Conference of CIEF 2023: CIEF to Take Place in Guangzhou on November 17

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, the reporter learned at the UK Promotion Conference of China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2023 (CIEF 2023) that the Fair will be held in Guangzhou from November 17 to November 19.

As a national technology show with Guangzhou as the regular host city, CIEF has released about 32,000 projects from over 40 countries and regions and displayed about 16,000 achievements in innovation and entrepreneurship since its first session in 2015. The value of projects that were transformed and put into place has amounted to 60 billion yuan.

CIEF 2023 will be held at Canton Fair Complex with exhibition stands in an area of 30,000 square meters. The Fair will be comprised of 10 exhibition areas for main strategic industries such as next-gen high-end equipment & electronic information; intelligent and new energy vehicles; biomedicine, sports and health industry; intelligent equipment and robots, and green petrochemical and new materials, as well as three key functional areas.

During CIEF 2023, the organizer will provide exhibitors with diversified services such as roadshows, new technology & product releases, communication & matching, achievement transformation and 24-hour online platform services. For example, onsite roadshows will be arranged for publicity and promotion to help exhibitors display their latest technology and achievements; several forums will be convened to provide professional assistance in market expansion and entrepreneurship training; and special events of achievement auction and technology transfer will be held. In addition, 96 bases and the CIEF fund valued at 10 billion yuan for achievement transformation will be established to support innovation and entrepreneurship achievements that are transformed and put into place in China.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-promotion-conference-of-cief-2023-cief-to-take-place-in-guangzhou-on-november-17-301931996.html