Dienstag, 19.09.2023
WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
19.09.23
09:15 Uhr
8,310 Euro
-0,080
-0,95 %
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ACQ Bure AB (to be renamed Yubico AB) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (474/23)

On request of ACQ Bure AB, company registration number 559278-6668, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 20, 2023. 

Shares

Short name:               YUBICO         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 86,249,806       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015657788      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             219986         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559278-6668       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08
52800399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
