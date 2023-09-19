Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ACQ Bure AB (to be renamed Yubico AB) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (474/23)

On request of ACQ Bure AB, company registration number 559278-6668, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 20, 2023. Shares Short name: YUBICO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 86,249,806 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015657788 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219986 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559278-6668 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.