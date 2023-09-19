Hunden Partners: Rob Hunden to Present at International Economic Development Council Conference on Public-Private Partnerships

The annual conference takes place this year September 17-20 in Dallas, Texas

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Rob Hunden, President and CEO of Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, national real estate advisory practice, presented at the 2023 International Economic Development Council (IEDC) conference. Hunden's presentation was entitled "Preparing For and Executing Effective Public-Private Partnerships" and included content, guidance, and best practices gleaned from Hunden's experience with hundreds of real estate projects that hinged on successful developer selection processes and public-private partnerships (P3s). The annual conference takes place this year at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas, Texas, from September 17-20.

Rob Hunden, President and CEO of Hunden Partners

Rob Hunden, President and CEO of Hunden Partners, presented at the 2023 International Economic Development Council (IEDC) conference

"The IEDC's work is vital to the growth of destination real estate, community revitalization, and commercial development," says Hunden. "We're honored to present at its conference this year and secrets to success on navigating public-private partnerships from initial outreach to project completion."

P3s are used across the globe and are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. The contracts between a public authority or government agency and a private supplier typically allow for more flexible and innovative financing to support major infrastructure and/or community development initiatives. The unique nature of the contracts entails specific processes that Hunden will cover in his session, based on his 28 years of experience managing P3s. He will outline the most effective pre-solicitation studies to conduct, RFQ/P process strategies, and negotiation processes, pitfalls to avoid, and best practices highlighted by dozens of stories from real-life situations.

"P3s can provide a foundation for community transformation through the built environment. Still, something like a basic developer RFP can fall apart due to common, but easily avoidable, missteps. Attendees will walk away from this session with a playbook on how to effectively approach, manage, and execute P3s for collectively successful outcomes," Hunden says.

For more information on the conference, please visit IEDC 2023.

##

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners, also known as "Hunden," is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of advisory, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects.

In addition, Hunden also provides the developer solicitation and selection experience to move projects from concept to funding. Hunden's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities and private developers. Mr. Hunden has worked on more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of more than $20 billion in open and underway projects around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://hunden.com

Contact Information

Laura Sportiello

Vice President, Business Development

laura@hunden.com

312-643-2500

SOURCE: Hunden Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785442/rob-hunden-to-present-at-international-economic-development-council-conference-on-public-private-partnerships