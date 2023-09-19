

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Kate Thomson as its Interim Chief Financial Officer.



The move follows last week's appointment of its CFO Murray Auchincloss as Interim Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of its previous CEO Bernard Looney.



Kate is currently BP's Senior Vice President of Finance for Production and Operations, with responsibility for the financial stewardship of and commercial partnering with the business globally.



She has been with BP for 19 years and previously served in a number of senior financial roles, including Group Treasurer and Head of Group Tax.



On September 13, the company had announced that Looney resigned over allegations 'relating to Mr. Looney's conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues.'



