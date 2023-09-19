"Acróstico," "Amigos," "De Todas Las Flores," "Ella Baila Sola," "NASA," "Ojos Marrones," "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," "Si Tú Me Quieres," "Tqg" and "Un X100to" nominated for Song Of The Year

First group of nominees for Songwriter Of The Year include Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Felipe González Abad, Manuel Lorente Freire, Horacio Palencia and Elena Rose

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the preeminent international honor celebrating excellence in Latin music, and the only accolade awarded by music industry professionals. The Latin Recording Academy's membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines-including recording artists, songwriters, producers, recording engineers and mixers-vote during the awards process.

This year's Song Of The Year category features an exceptional group of creators and artists who reflect the diversity within Latin music and its growing cultural influence worldwide.

In addition, a new field and three categories were added to the Latin GRAMMY Awards Process this year: Songwriter Of The Year, Best Singer Songwriter Song,and Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance

The first group of nominees for the Songwriter Of The Year category features creators working across an array of genres: Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Felipe González Abad, Manuel Lorente Freire, Horacio Palencia, and Elena Rose

The Best New Artist category showcases a unique set of nominees, whose diversity reaffirms The Latin Academy's commitment to providing opportunities for all artists. Nominated this year are Borja, Conexión Divina, Ana Del Castillo, Natascha Falcão, Gale, Paola Guanche, Joaquina, Leon Leiden, Maréh,and Timø

"After evaluating more than 19,000 entries, we are pleased to share the nominees for the twenty-fourth edition of the Latin GRAMMYs," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "This group of creators reflects musical excellence and the richness of Latin music, and I look forward to celebrating them during Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla, which will be a truly historic moment for our organization."

The 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected in 56 categories and reflect an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023). All songs that are considered for nominations must be new songs and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any native regional dialect.

The final round of voting to determine the Latin GRAMMY winners will begin on September 29, 2023. The 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES), in Sevilla, Spain. The telecast will air on Univision in the U.S. and Radio Televisión Española in Spain. Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced soon.

Preceding the telecast will be the Latin GRAMMY Premiereceremony, a long-established evening full of unforgettable performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches, where the winners in most categories will be announced.

Following is the list of nominees for some of the General Fields. For the complete list of nominees in the 56 categories, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com

Record Of The Year

"No Es Que Te Extrañe" Christina Aguilera

"Carretera y Manta" Pablo Alborán

"Déjame Llorarte" Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" Bizarrap Featuring Shakira

"Si Tú Me Quieres" Fonseca Juan Luis Guerra

"Mientras Me Curo Del Cora" Karol G

"De Todas Las Flores" Natalia Lafourcade

"Ojos Marrones" Lasso

"La Fórmula" Maluma Marc Anthony

"Despechá" Rosalía

"Correcaminos" Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean

Album Of The Year

La Cu4rta Hoja Pablo Alborán

A Ciegas Paula Arenas

De Adentro Pa Afuera Camilo

Dcimo Cuarto Andrés Cepeda

Vida Cotidiana Juanes

Maana Ser Bonito Karol G

De Todas Las Flores Natalia Lafourcade

Play Ricky Martín

Eadda9223 Fito Páez

Escalona Nunca Se Haba Grabado As Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

"Acróstico" Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z, Luis Fernando Ochoa Shakira, songwriters (Shakira)

"Amigos" Pablo Alborán María Becerra, songwriters (Pablo Alborán Featuring María Becerra)

"De Todas Las Flores" Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

"Ella Baila Sola" Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)

"NASA" Édgar Barrera, Camilo Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Camilo Alejandro Sanz)

"Ojos Marrones" Luis Jiménez, Lasso Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters (Lasso)

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

"Si Tú Me Quieres" Fonseca, Yadam González Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Fonseca Juan Luis Guerra)

"Tqg" Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums Shakira, songwriters (Karol G Featuring Shakira)

"Un X100to" Bad Bunny, Édgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)

Best New Artist

Borja

Conexión Divina

Ana Del Castillo

Natascha Falcão

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

Leon Leiden

Maréh

Timø

This release has been prepared with label copy information and recordings provided by labels and Latin Academy members. Modifications to the official nominations list may occur based on further review of the information provided.

