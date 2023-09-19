Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
[19.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|0
|44,627,735.14
|6.1328
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,931,079.71
|5.5787
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,635,921.00
|GBP
|0
|38,317,221.76
|8.2653
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|798,976.00
|GBP
|0
|6,173,868.14
|7.7272
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,555,823.14
|100.1891